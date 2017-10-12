Masina was alleged to have violently raped a then-19-year-old woman at a Cottonwood Heights house party in July 2016. The woman has said she had consumed rum, hard lemonade and a marijuana cookie and was so intoxicated at one point that she could not get out of a car on her own. She later fell asleep, according to testimony she gave at a preliminary hearing last year, awoke — “scared and helpless” and in pain — to Masina raping her.