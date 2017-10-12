Former Brighton High and University of Southern California linebacker Osa Masina has accepted a plea deal, avoiding a trial in his felony rape case.
Masina, 20, pleaded guilty to three lesser charges of sexual battery, all Class A misdemeanors, during a hearing Thursday morning in 3rd District Court. He had been scheduled to stand trial next week on a first-degree felony charge of rape and two first-degree felony charges of forcible sodomy, with each of those three counts carrying a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.
Instead, prosecutors filed amended charges Thursday — alleging Masina “touched [the victim’s] breast and buttocks in a matter that he should have known would have caused her affront or alarm.”
The change comes in the wake of rulings by Judge Keith Kelly that state prosecutors felt hurt their chances for a conviction at trial. Specifically, Kelly had ruled against allowing prosecutors to present some expert testimony, a number of pornographic photos found on Masina’s cell phone, and testimony from the victim’s ex-boyfriend regarding a Snapchat video he said showed Masina and the victim having sex without her knowing she was being filmed.
Masina was alleged to have violently raped a then-19-year-old woman at a Cottonwood Heights house party in July 2016. The woman has said she had consumed rum, hard lemonade and a marijuana cookie and was so intoxicated at one point that she could not get out of a car on her own. She later fell asleep, according to testimony she gave at a preliminary hearing last year, awoke — “scared and helpless” and in pain — to Masina raping her.
“Did you consent in anyway to the sexual contact you’ve been describing?” a prosecutor asked her at that hearing.
“No,” the woman said.
The Salt Lake Tribune does not typically name victims of sexual assault.
Masina told police the sex had been consensual, a claim his attorneys have maintained throughout more than a year of hearings.
The woman agreed to the state’s proposed plea deal.
“We are in support of the sate’s decision in this matter,” said Bethany Warr, an attorney for the victim. “Unfortunately this is how the justice system does fail victims, but we understand because of the evidentiary issues in this case this plea has to go forward.”
The victim said Masina sexually assaulted her in Cottonwood Heights, and previously during a trip she took to visit him in Los Angeles earlier that month. The woman said she had been in denial about the assault in California.
“I didn’t want to say that something like that could happen to me,” she testified last year, “so I tried as hard as I could to push it down.”
But after reporting the Cottonwood Heights assault, the woman has said, her ex-boyfriend told her he had received a Snapchat video from Masina while the two were in California. The ex-boyfriend testified at a hearing earlier this year that the video, which he viewed for a few seconds before it automatically deleted, showed Masina having sex with the girl and “I could tell she wasn’t aware of” being filmed.
Police in California investigated Masina and one of his former USC teammates but declined to file charges there. In Utah, Masina’s attorneys argued that the victim’s ex-boyfriend’s testimony was “uncorroborated and unclear” and could not prove whether the sex in the video had been consensual or not. Kelly ultimately ruled against allowing the ex-boyfriend’s testimony at trial.
The judge also ruled that the prosecution could not present to jurors pornographic images found on Masina’s phone. The state had hoped to present expert testimony suggesting that viewing and possessing those images made Masina more likely to engage in similar sexual behavior.
Masina is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.
Each Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in jail.