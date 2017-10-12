A new analysis by the Rhodium Group estimates that CO2 emissions from the U.S. power sector in 2025 will be 27 percent to 35 percent below 2005 levels. But the same group projects that absent new federal or state action, the nation is on track to fall short of long-term climate targets it adopted under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. As part of that global accord, which President Trump has vowed to exit, the United States pledged to cut total carbon emissions between 26 percent and 28 percent by 2025.