A 4-year-old child died of injuries sustained when an SUV slammed into a tree near a Sugar House intersection late Wednesday night, Salt Lake City police say.
The child’s mother, who was driving the vehicle when it crashed, was taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Public safety dispatchers said the accident, near 2700 South and Chadwick Street (roughly 1400 East),was first reported at 10 p.m.
Police said the SUV was westbound on 2700 South when it suddenly crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck the tree.
The child was given CPR by off-duty medical personnel who happened to live in the area, heard the crash and rushed to the scene, police said.
The child later died at the hospital.
SLCPD is investigating the cause of the crash.