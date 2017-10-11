After getting multiple reports of a curly-haired man peeping in windows, South Salt Lake police officers canvassed the area near 650 West 3800 South on Wednesday morning.
A woman called police Wednesday when she woke up to a man “peering through her window,” said South Salt Lake spokesman Gary Keller.
Police have responded to similar reports at the same apartment complex for the past week and a half, Keller said, adding that the description of the man is the same for each report: a 5-foot-5 male in his 20s with shoulder-length curly hair.
An officer chased a curly haired man while responding to one of the initial reports, but lost him, Keller said. A police bloodhound tracked the man for a short time, but the dog lost the track too.
“We don‘t know how he’s eluding us, but nevertheless, he is,” Keller said.