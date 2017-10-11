Investigators believe rodents chewing through electrical wiring insulation started a fatal house fire in Emery County, officials said Wednesday.
Green River fire crews responded to a house fire across the street from the fire department, near 100 West 200 South, at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to a news release from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire blocked firefighters from getting to the back bedroom, where the homeowner slept. Firefighters broke the bedroom window from the outside and found 96-year-old Allene Spadafora dead in her bed, the release said.
No one else was injured in the fire.