A free seminar to help Uthans recognize and avoid financial and consumer fraud is scheduled for Nov. 2 in St. George.
The seminar — by the multi-agency Financial Fraud Institute — will provide information on key questions to ask before making investment decisions, where to find free and unbiased information, how to spot financial scams and how to report suspected fraud.
U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber will be the keynote speaker. Other participants will be officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Utah Attorney General’s Office, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Utah Division of Securities, Utah Division of Consumer Protection, FBI, IRS and the Washington County Attorney’s office.
The seminar will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive. Those interested in attending must register at www.utfraud.com or call 801-579-6191.
Next month’s seminar is the third in a series offered by the Financial Fraud Institute, which was established by federal, state and local agencies.