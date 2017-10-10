As part of The Gateway’s renovation and reimagining, Spanish artist Dourone, aka Fabio Lopez Gonzalo, is painting a mural on a Clark Planetarium wall. His “Two World Faces” on 100 South is underway this week while art collective 2Alas’ “Loretta Young” goes up above TRAX’s Planetarium station on 400 West.
The Gateway is shifting into an entertainment-focused gathering place after the 5-year-old City Creek Center mall siphoned much of its business.
“As we continue to move away from a traditional ‘mall’ concept and into a place where people can experience something new,” said Bergendi Hatch, creative director at Gateway-owner Vestar, “we’re excited to bring in artists like 2Alas and Dourone to help redefine our space and our part of Salt Lake City.”