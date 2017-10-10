Authorities say a Colorado man drowned Sunday while trying to retrieve his boat from Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Jeff Towne, 67, of Longmont, Colo., died as he tried to swim out to his boat, which had drifted away from shore after breaking loose from the boat trailer, according to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to the Cedar Springs Marina, off U.S. Highway 191, at about 8 a.m. after receiving calls reporting the drowning.
Officers with the Utah Division of Natural Resources assisted with the recovery of Towne’s body, officials said.