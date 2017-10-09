Bryan Burr, brother-in-law of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, died after being struck by an air drop of straw mulch onto a southern Utah wildfire burn scar restoration and reseeding area.
Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser confirmed Monday that it was Burr, 58, of Alpine, who was hit by the load of mulch about 1:20 p.m. Friday at a remote location within this summer’s Brian Head Fire.
A call to Lee’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday.
The incident occurred near the Scout Camp site, near State Route 143.
Burr was working on the ground, spotting drop spots for the mulch-laden helicopter above when the accident occurred, Schlosser said. The incident are being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
It was the pilot, noticing that Burr had been struck and was down, who called for help. Deputies and medical personnel rushed to the scene, where Burr was pronounced dead.
Initial indications were that Burr had “likely died as a result of blunt force trauma from falling debris during the airdrop,” the sheriff’s office stated.