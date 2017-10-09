West Valley City police arrested a knife-wielding, possibly drug-crazed man after he allegedly stabbed a convenience store clerk multiple times early Monday morning.
Public safety dispatchers say the incident began as a “welfare check” prompted by a 2:32 a.m. 911 call about the enraged suspect screaming while pounding on garbage cans outside the Maverik store at 3112 S. Redwood Road.
However, while police were en route the suspect purportedly entered the store and attacked the female clerk before two other men intervened, stopping assault.
The clerk was rushed to the hospital, where she reportedly was in serious condition but expected to recover.
Arriving officers had to use both a police dog and a pepper-ball gun to finally take the combative suspect into custody.
The man, 33, had entered guilty pleas in June to multiple misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud as well as attempted aggravated assault.