Police are trying to identify a man they arrested after he allegedly broke into an Orem home and beat a woman and her 4-year-old daughter with a plastic pipe.
Orem police Lt. Craig Martinez said the suspect, a male Latino who appears to be his 20s, is believed to have broken a basement window to gain entry to the home near 600 North and 400 West Sunday night.
The noise of the breaking glass awoke the woman, and when she confronted the intruder he struck her until she lost consciousness.
“When she came to, she ran to a neighbor’s house and called us,” Martinez stated. “When we got to the home, we were able to get three children out of the home safely and we found the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody.”
The 4-year-old girl sustained injuries to her face. Both she and her mother were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.
However, the man was not cooperating with police regarding his identity, and he was booked into jail as “unidentified” on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, child abuse, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and failure to disclose his identity.