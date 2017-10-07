West Valley City police are searching for a 87-year-old man with dementia after he missed his doctor’s appointment Saturday.
Ruperto Chuga left about 11 a.m. for his appointment downtown. When he didn’t make it, the office about 1 p.m. reported him missing, according to Lt. Jeff Conger.
Chuga, who speaks mostly Spanish, suffers from dementia and has other medical needs, including dialysis, Conger said.
Because Chuga left home alone, Conger said police aren’t sure how he’s dressed. Another concern: Temperatures are expected to drop to about 40 degrees tonight.
Chuga stands at 5’1” and 105 pounds. Police ask anyone with information to call 801-840-4000.