Clearfield police have arrested a substitute teacher who was accused of sexually abusing students at Wasatch Elementary, police confirmed Saturday.
The man was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual abuse after reports that he had touched three students inappropriately, according to a news release from Clearfield police.
He is being held in the Davis County Jail.
The man is no longer employed by the Davis County School District, according to Christopher Williams, the director of communication and operations for the district.
“We are shocked by the allegations, are taking this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with investigators,” Williams said.
The substitute had started teaching in March 2016, Williams said.
On Wednesday, parents of two individual students reported alleged sexual abuse by the substitute. On Thursday, Clearfield police interviewed the two students, who said the teacher had touched them inappropriately. After the interviews, police found a third student who was allegedly victimized by the substitute.
District administrators have contacted all of the parents of students where the substitute taught, Williams said, adding they haven’t heard any other allegations of sexual abuse.