On an October day five centuries ago, a German friar named Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to the doors of Wittenberg’s Castle Church, triggering the Protestant Reformation.
This Sunday, Christians rent from one another by that schism will pray together at Salt Lake City’s Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 Foothill Drive.
The Rev. Oscar Solis, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, will join the Rev. Jim Gonia, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Rocky Mountain Synod, in offering sermons at the 3 p.m. Common Prayer Service.
Zion Lutheran Pastor Steve Klemz said the event is a “milestone” that seeks to highlight 50 years of ecumenical dialogue between the ELCA and Catholics.
“The service is structured around themes of praise, thanksgiving and commitment to common witness,” Klemz explained. “[It includes] a brief homily by the bishops, prayer and a variety of music, including contemporary worship music, hymns and a joint choir.”
The public is invited to attend the free service.
Other Reformation-related, Salt Lake County discussions scheduled this month include:
• Oct. 11, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 8575 S. 700 East, Sandy, 7 p.m., “Luther‘s Experience and the Priesthood of All Believers.” The Rev. James Wakefield.
• Oct. 18, Community of Grace Presbyterian Church, 2015 E. Newcastle Drive, Salt Lake City, 7 p.m., “Calvin‘s Experience: Reformed and Always Reforming.” The Rev. Jerrod Lowry.
• Oct. 25, St. James Episcopal Church, 7486 Union Park Ave., Midvale, 7 p.m., “The English Reformation.” The Rev. Mary Nestler.
• Nov. 1, Hilltop United Methodist Church, 985 E. 10600 South, Sandy, 7 p.m., “A Methodist Renewal.” The Rev. C. Dennis Shaw.
• Nov. 8, Blessed Sacrament Church, 9757 S. 1700 East, Sandy, 7 p.m., “What the Roman Catholic Church Learned From the Protestant Reformation.” Deacon Scott Dodge.