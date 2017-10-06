(Isaac Brekken | The Associated Press) In this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo, Ralphie May arrives at the Spike TV Video Game Awards at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas. A spokeswoman for May says the comedian has died at age 45. In a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month.