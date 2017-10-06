Hikers stumbled across human bones near the Upper Big Water trail in Millcreek Canyon Thursday evening, police confirmed Friday.
The bones were 50-100 yards away from the path, about a mile up the trail, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. The bones had been in the canyon for a while, he said.
Unified police officers went up the canyon after the bones were reported at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, but called off the search when it got dark.
On Friday morning, they hiked back up and confirmed the bones found were human.
Police believe they know the identity of the body, but have not released the name, pending family notification.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death.