Police have closed the investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in the Jordan River in July.
The Medical Examiner’s Office couldn’t determine the cause of 44-year-old Zephera Smith’s death, Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said Friday.
Her body was recovered from the river near 4500 South in Taylorsville on July 21 after some Boy Scouts walking along the Parkway Trail spotted her.
Smith’s home is about six miles away of the Jordan River Parkway Trail, in West Jordan. She was last seen alive the evening before by her husband, police said in July. Police said at the time they did not consider her husband a suspect.