A high demand for housing along the Wasatch Front has made it a seller’s market, with home prices soaring and bidding wars erupting over even the most modest fixer-uppers. Rising rents are making affordable apartments hard to find, and yeah, plans for those new homeless shelters are raising a fuss.

Even the well-heeled have housing troubles — like how to unload a five-bedroom, 12-bathroom, seven-fireplace palace that’s spread out over 3 acres, with a tennis court, pool, a trout-stocked pond and a bunch of other fancy-schmancy accoutrements.

Those are a few highlights of the estate at 2750 E. Creek Crossing Lane in Holladay. It also comes with a gym, a 20-seat movie theater, an arcade room, and a pro-grade spa with a soaking tub, steam room and sauna.

(Sorry, no cornhole grounds or beer pong stadium. You’ll have to build those yourself.)

The house was previously listed for $14.9 million, but on Nov. 2 it’ll be auctioned off without reserve — meaning there’s no minimum price, and it’ll go to the highest bidder.

Bryan Warga, business development manager for Concierge Auctions, said construction on the 23,035-square-foot, ultra-private palace began in 1998 and was completed in 2002, at a cost “north of $20 million” — so whoever is the winning bidder will snag a Walmart-like bargain if the winning bid is below that figure.

“The family did a lot of entertaining,” said Warga, without revealing who the selling owner is. “They had parties at the house for charitable causes. That’s what the house is truly set up for. It also has a private generator. You would never have to leave.”

If you’re thinking about placing a bid on the house — and if you are, we should seriously be friends — you can contact sales manager Kim Fowler at 212-641-0103 to arrange a tour. There will also be an auction preview event Oct. 20.

