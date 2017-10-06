A man who allegedly shot and wounded a Hurricane man at a trailer park nearly five years ago has been civilly committed to the Utah State Hospital after efforts to restore his mental competency failed.
Craig Manwill Bennett Jr. was charged in 5th District Court with one count of first-degree felony attempted murder for the Nov. 28, 2012 episode.
Questions about Bennett’s competency were raised a month later, triggering years of treatment and evaluations.
A recent court docket entry states he had been civilly committed.
The shooting occurred after Bennett threatened the victim, then obtained a shotgun and shot him, court documents state.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and also saw Bennett “attempting to get back into the victim’s home using a shotgun,” court documents state. Police found the victim inside his trailer.
The 48-year-old victim was critically injured, but police said at the time he was expected to recover.