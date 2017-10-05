Following months of occasionally-tense negotiations, the University of Utah Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a new memorandum of understanding outlining operations, fundraising and governance of the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
The agreement has already been endorsed by the Huntsman family, according to university representatives, making Thursday’s vote the final step in establishing the shared roles of U. Health Care and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in overseeing research and patient care, as well as the sharing of revenue and resources, for the cancer institute.
“We’re ready to move forward,” said A. Lorris Betz, interim CEO of U. Health Care. “This was a negotiation. Negotiations result in some compromise.”
Details of the new agreement were not immediately available. When asked for specifics, Betz responded that the legal and operational negotiations involve a complexity that is difficult to describe.
“You’ll be able to read it as soon as you get it,” Betz said.
Following the 8-1 vote, in which vice-chairman Phillip Clinger dissented, U. President David Pershing read from a prepared statement thanking the Huntsman family and Jon Huntsman Sr. for their partnership with the university.
“We are gratified to have emerged from several months of discussion better positioned to bring together our shared resources, world-class talent and experience to fight cancer and care for our patients,” Pershing said.
Pershing’s complimentary tone comes after several months of discord between the two groups, which became public after the abrupt firing of institute director Mary Beckerle.
Beckerle was later reinstated, followed by the resignations of both U. Health Care CEO Vivian Lee and Pershing, who had planned to retire but accelerated his timeline following the dispute with the Huntsman family.
Beckerle’s termination came during renegotiation of the memorandum of understanding, or MOU, between the U. and Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The Huntsman family had sought greater independence for the institute, particularly that Beckerle have the ability to hire and fire staff and report directly to Pershing instead of to Lee as CEO of U. Health Care.
Negotiations were also underscored by a growing disagreement over revenue sharing between the institute and university, with the Huntsmans contending that university administrators had failed to comply with previous commitments to support the institution’s operational costs.
Emails obtained by The Tribune offered confirmation of those points of disagreement, as well as statements by Pershing that the university president sought “total control” of cancer-related programs at the U. and greater oversight of fundraising for the institute — traditionally the purview of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
“I mean so Mary [Beckerle] really works only for you,” Pershing wrote to Lee in February, “and we somehow also get control of the fundraising.”
The U. Board of Trustees adopted the new MOU without debate on Thursday, following two hours of closed-door discussions at the S.J. Quinney College of Law.
Kathy Willets, spokeswoman for U. Health Care, said the new agreement effectively makes moot a review of the institute’s finances by FTI Consulting, which was commissioned by the university in the aftermath of Beckerle’s termination.
She said the private consultants produced information valuable for the negotiations, but would likely not go forward with preparating a final report, which was expected to be made public in the coming weeks.
“We got to an agreement before they had finalized their work,” Willets said.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Editor’s note: Paul Huntsman, the son of Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.