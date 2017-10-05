1 of 15 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University student, Hannah Moyer of Las Vegas (left), gets a hug from Jo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hundreds of Southern Utah University student, gather for a candle light vigil for the ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University student, Hannah Moyer of Las Vegas (left), gets a hug from Jo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University students Nikki Sander (left) and Lena Edman sign a poster for... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jamie Blaase hugs hugs Hannah Moyer, during a candle light vigil for the victims of th... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hundreds of Southern Utah University student, gather for a candle light vigil for the ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mindy Hansen speaks at a candle light vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah University students Alexandra Reyes and Rajesh Newa gather for a candle light vig... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University student Taylor Heath (left) comforts Hayley Goen (right) duri... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) candles are left to burn after a candle light vigil for the victims of the Las Vegas s... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah University student Hanna Lee holds a candle during a candle light vigil for the v... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University student Taylor Heath (left) comforts Hayley Goen (right) duri... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University student Taylor Heath (left) comforts Hayley Goen (right) duri... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Southern Utah University studentMackayla Mumford holds a candle during a candle light ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hundreds of Southern Utah University student, gather for a candle light vigil for the ...