Farmington • Auditors say staff at a sheriff's office north of Salt Lake City spent unauthorized funds on travel and hotels, carried out time card fraud and failed to properly account for jail inmates' personal property.
The Standard-Examiner reported Tuesday that a tip from a whistleblower prompted an audit into time cards at the Davis County Sheriff's Office, causing the Utah Attorney General's Office to investigate.
Among the findings outlined in a series of county auditor reports covering 2013 to 2016 were claims that personnel falsified time cards, a deputy was put up in a luxury hotel suite and money dropped off for inmates was not accounted for.
Sheriff Todd Richardson disputed some of the audit findings, and he says some of the problems were due to errors in paperwork.