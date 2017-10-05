A woman with a degenerative brain disease has been missing since Tuesday morning, Farmington police said.
Jeanna Reid, 26, has been using UTA busses and/or the FrontRunner rail line to travel from to Ogden and Salt Lake City, police believe.
She does not travel with a phone or money, Farmington police wrote in a news release, and is believed to be wearing a blue coat. She is 5-foot-9, weighs 130 pounds and has a shaved head.
She has shown some fascination with homeless people in Salt Lake City, according to Farmington police spokesman Wayne Hansen.
Anyone with information regarding Reid’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Eric Johnsen at 801-451-5453 or ejohnsen@farmington.utah.gov.