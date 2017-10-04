San Francisco • Google is introducing different sizes of its internet-connected speaker to compete against similar devices from Amazon and Apple.

The Google Home Mini unveiled Wednesday is a button-sized speaker covered in fabric. It includes the same features featured in a cylindrical speaker that Google rolled out last year in response to Amazon's Echo .

The Mini will cost almost $50, roughly the small price as Amazon's smaller speaker, the Echo Dot. The standard Google Home speaker costs almost $130.

The Google Home Max is a rectangular speaker with superior acoustics for playing music, mimicking Apple's HomePod.

Article continues below
Related Article
‘Smart speakers’ angling to colonize living rooms
For Utah’s disabled community, smart technology offers ‘peace of mind’
Mattel gadget listens to babies, setting off privacy alarms Mattel gadget listens to babies, setting off privacy alarms
Washington Post Commentary: I criticized Google. It got me fired. That's how corporate power works. Washington Post Commentary: I criticized Google. It got me fired. That's how corporate power works.

Google is selling the Home Max for almost $400, $50 more than the HomePod. Both speakers are due in December.

Google's voice-activated digital assistant will serves as the brains for all the speakers.

Comments