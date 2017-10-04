1 of 5 View Caption

FILE - This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Google is borrowing fro... Rick Osterloh, Google senior vice president of hardware, speaks at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, Wedn... Google's Matt Vokoun speaks about the Google Pixelbook at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oc... Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/J... Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/J...