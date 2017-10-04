A backhoe at a construction site hit a gas line and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon near the corner of 3000 East and Cottonwood Parkway.
The fire, which ignited at 2:45 p.m., burned one man’s hands, according to Unified Fire Authority spokesman Eric Holmes, who added the burns were minor.
Fire crews had the flames extinguished in about 25 minutes, Holmes said, and no structures were damaged.
Officials from Dominion Energy were on-scene Wednesday afternoon to repair the gas line, Holmes said.
Cottonwood Heights Police anticipated 3000 East between 6300 South and 6700 South staying closed until about 5:30 p.m.