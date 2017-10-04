FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015 file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. In the last two years, the FDA has placed several limitations on opioids, including adding new warning language to immediate-release opioids such as Vicodin and Percocet. But prescriber training remains optional, even after a second FDA advisory panel again recommended the step in 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)