Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has cleared a Salt Lake City police officer who fatally shot a man on Aug. 13, after the man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to injure officers trying to arrest him.
Patrick Harmon, 50, whose most recent address, according to court records from November 2016, was The Road Home shelter, was shot at about 10:20 p.m. at 1002 S. State Street.
A patrol officer had approached Harmon after the man rode across all six lanes of State Street without a rear red tail light, the DA’s report says.
When asked for identification, Harmon gave several different names.
Two more officers soon arrived as backup.
When a check revealed Harmon was wanted for an felony arrest warrant, officers told Harmon he was going to be arrested.
As the officers tried to handcuff him, Harman ran.
As he ran, Harmon said he was going to cut or stab the officers, the report says.
Officer Clinton Fox later told investigators he saw a knife in Harmon’s hand with the blade exposed.
Fearing Harmon would cut or stab him or the other officers, Fox said he fired three times, the report says.
Critically injured, Harmon was given first-aid at the scene by police and then transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
