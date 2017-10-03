From its northern valleys to the southern redrocks and high deserts, Utah is in for a sunny, breezy midweek autumnal dream.
And no one knew better about “Runnin’ Down a Dream” than the late Tom Petty, whose songs about bittersweet love, loss and life’s fragile glories were as transitional as the forecast ahead.
Wednesday will be “a beautiful day [for] the sun to beat down . . . to feel so good like anything [is] possible,” with southwest, 10-20 mph winds blowing away the Wasatch Front’s storm clouds ahead of highs in the upper-60s.
“There’s something good waitin’ down this road,” was Petty’s nasal-voice declaration, and Thursday, though dawning in the low- to mid-40s, promises a sunny afternoon around 70 degrees for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.
Southern Utahns out cruising at the midweek might spin up “Can’t Stop the Sun,” and tip their caps or solar visors to that orb above “shining down and down and down.”
Wednesday brings clear, bright skies and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees to Utah’s Dixie, an encore of Tuesday’s forecast. Thursday will be even better, a few degrees warmer.
Look up. You might see Petty’s “red-winged hawk . . . circling the blacktop [that] stretches out for days.”
Or, if you listen carefully “hear a voice come on the wind [10-20 mph is the forecast] sayin’ you and I will meet again.”
See you later, Tom.