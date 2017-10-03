FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014 file photo made in Cambridge, Mass. and provided by The Salvation Army shows a diamond ring, valued at $1,850, and a wedding band, that were placed in a red donation kettle outside Boston's North Station. The Salvation Army said the rings, given by an anonymous widow in honor of her late husband, were accompanied by a note in which the woman said she hoped they would be sold and the money used to buy toys for needy children. Salvation Army Major David Davis said Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 that a former bell ringer has offered $21,000 for the two rings. (AP Photo/The Salvation Army, Salvation Army Lt. Michael Harper, File)