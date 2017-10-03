(Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune file photo) Former Missouri resident Virginia Blankenship and three of her five children, including Jennafier (cq), 5, center right, seen living in The Road Home homeless shelter for families in Midvale, in December. Teachers, homeless advocates and elected officials on Tuesday welcomed an announcement that oil company Chevron had widened its Fuel Your Schools charitable program to accept requests to cover basic student needs such as food and clothing.