Muslim pilgrims arrive to circle the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Muslim pilgrims have begun arriving at the holiest sites in Islam ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with some weeping with their hands outstretched for a fleeting touch of the Kaaba. The cube-shaped shrine, at the center of Mecca's Grand Mosque, is the site the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty).