A wet, chilly Monday brought rain and thunderstorms to the Wasatch Front and winter-like conditions to the state’s northeast, but warmer days are ahead.
Monday dawned with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s ahead of forecast highs in the low-50s. However, cloud cover will clear on Tuesday, ushering in temperatures around 60 degrees.
Wednesday will see clouds return, but highs will be in the low-60s for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the eastern Uinta Mountains Monday through midnight, estimating that 6-12 inches of snow could fall in the region.
A Winter Weather Advisory, warning of 4-8 inches of snowfall, was in place Monday for the Tavaputs Plateau, also through midnight.
However, storm clouds skirted southern Utah, where highs Tuesday will be in the upper-70s, up a degree or two from Monday’s forecast.
Wednesday, again under clear, sunny skies, will see temperatures in the low-80s for Utah’s Dixie.
The Utah Division of Air Quality awarded “green,” or healthy air quality grades statewide through Tuesday.