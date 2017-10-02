Utah’s governor and leading law enforcement officials reacted in horror and outrage in the wake of a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and hundreds more injured.
They also stood ready to come to the aid of Nevada police handling what is now thought to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert stated he was “heartbroken to hear of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas,” and he offered Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval assistance if needed. “Utah’s family stands with Nevada today and always. God bless.”
“The Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Office and the Unified Police Department are deeply saddened in regard to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas,” a statement from Sheriff Rosie Rivera’s office read. “Our thoughts and prayers go to all the Las Vegas first responders, Las Vegas residents and all the victims affected by this evil act.”
Utah Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires said his office has been in touch with Las Vegas authorities, but “we have not received requests for Utah assistance at this time.
“[This is] so heartbreaking to think of all who are suffering from the attack in Las Vegas,” he Tweeted. “My prayers are with all. Gratitude for the officer’s response.”
Initially, Las Vegas police played down any indication that the massacre at the Mandalay Bay hotel “Route 91” country music festival was a terrorist act. Instead, they believed it was a “lone wolf” attack carried out by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Gunfire from an automatic weapon erupted from the 32nd floor of the hotel just as singer Jason Aldean was wrapping up his performance. Along with more than 50 deaths, an estimated 200 were injured — including an off-duty, female Los Angeles police officer reportedly in serious condition from a bullet wound to the knee.
It was not immediately known if any Utahns possibly attending the event were hurt.
SWAT officers located the room from where the shots were fired, forced entry and reportedly killed Paddock in a subsequent firefight.