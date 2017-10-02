In this Sept. 22, 2017 photo, Julie Eldred poses for a photo in her Massachusetts home. Eldred, 29, tested positive for the opioid fentanyl less than two weeks after a court ordered her to refrain from drugs while on probation for larceny. She spent the next 10 days in jail until her lawyer could find her a bed in a treatment facility. On Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, Massachusetts' highest court will hear her case challenging the practice of ordering people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation. (Jesse Costa/WBUR via AP)