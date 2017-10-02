If it wins a majority at the polls, the Utah expansion — which Obamacare makes possible for states — would primarily affect adults without children or other dependents, as well as parents who don’t currently qualify for Medicaid, or about 70,000 to 80,000 people in total. It would also extend coverage to about 47,000 low-income Utahns earning between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or $20,000 to $26,900 yearly for a family of three.