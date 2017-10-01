(Sarah Welliver | Standard-Examiner via AP) In a Sept. 12, 2017 photo, Alec Unsicker, 19, shops for gifts for the AJU Foundation "Smiles Package" with his mom, Sundee Unsicker, right, at Ross Dress for Less in Layton, Utah. Unsicker was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009. In 2016, after discovering that an intensive 12-month chemotherapy treatment hadn't prevented the cancer from spreading in his spine, Alec started the nonprofit to help others battling cancer. The packages are custom collections of items Unsicker hand-picks for recipients, using information about what they like from their “Smiles Package” applications.