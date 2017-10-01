(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Beard supporters and enthusiasts, with some wearing cardboard cut-out beards, ride around a statue of Brigham Young outside the Abraham O. Smoot Administration Building at BYU during a "bike for beards" rally on Sept. 26, 2014. The university's honor code is a mandatory contract that forbids premarital sex, drinking alcohol and tattoos, as well as any scruff on campus.