Provo • Residents of Provo will no longer hear the whines of emergency defense sirens annually tested in November.
The Daily Herald reports that an electronic emergency alert system has taken the place of the city’s four remaining sirens that were installed in the 1960s and will be dismantled next week.
The city’s emergency manager says the sirens that were installed as part of the civil defense and emergency warning system have become outdated and not cost effective.
Should catastrophe strike the central Utah city, residents can receive calls or texts on their devices through a countywide alert system that the city joined three years ago.