Activists protested Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City to urge officials to release body camera footage of police shooting a man in mid-August.
Patrick Harmon, 50, had been riding a bicycle Aug. 14 at 1002 S. State St. at about 10:20 p.m., according to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. He allegedly pulled a weapon on officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding felony warrant and was fatally shot.
Harmon’s most recent address, according to November court records, was The Road Home shelter.
One officer was placed on paid administrative leave, according to Police Chief Mike Brown.
All of the officers were equipped with body cameras, and the footage is under review by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Brown said in August.
Brown declined to say what type of warrant on which police were trying to arrest Harmon. Court records show that a $10,000 felony warrant was issued in April after Harmon failed to show up for sentencing in 3rd District Court.
In that case, Harmon had pleaded guilty last year to second-degree felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for attacking another man in Salt Lake City. The victim’s jaw and nose were fractured, charges state. At the time of the March 2, 2016, attack, Harmon listed a West Jordan address.
Also, in May, a judge issued a $15,000 warrant for Harmon for failing to comply with probation requirements after he pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor drug possession case, court records show. In 2000, Harmon was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in separate cases to second-degree felony robbery and third-degree felony burglary, court records show.
The rally comes two days after a separate clash in which police shot 39-year-old Michael Bruce Peterson at a Maverik parking lot at 300 South and 500 East. Two other police officers were injured in what Brown called a “violent, intense encounter.” Peterson had earlier been reported as trespassing at a massage school a block away.