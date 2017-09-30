It was lucky no one was inside Eisenhower Junior High School when a car plowed into the building early Saturday afternoon, said Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke.
It was equally fortunate that the car didn’t veer into the Taylorsville school’s field, where youth soccer participants were playing and their parents watching.
“This was a close call because of the amount of people at the school,” he said. “There was a huge potential risk there.”
Lohrke said a 26-year-old male was headed south on Redwood Road around 11 a.m., when he veered across all lanes of traffic and plowed through not one but two fences before crashing into a glass window at the school at 4351 S. Redwood Road (1700 West).
No one was injured, including the vehicle’s driver, whom police booked under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lohrke said he’s not sure how much damage the impact caused but added that the school will have the broken glass cleaned up in time for classes Monday morning.
“They’re going to secure the hole basically where the glass was,” he said, “and they’ll be good to go.”