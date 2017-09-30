Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "We can never hand out enough [syringes]," Mindy Vincent said in early August before the onset of Operation Rio Grande on Aug. 14 scattered the homeless population. Vincent estimated she' has handed out 3,200 syringes to heroin addicts along Rio Grande St. downtown. Vincent, a licensed social worker established Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, a nonprofit to hand out the syringes through the syringe exchange program started by the state in 2016.