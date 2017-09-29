A cloudy, occasionally wet and, in the early morning hours significantly cooler weekend is ahead for northern Utah.
After Friday’s temperatures in the low-70s, Saturday’s predawn will begin in the mid-50s and hover around 70 by afternoon. The National Weather Service predicted a 20 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, with sunshine periodically breaking through in the late-morning and afternoon hours.
However, Sunday will begin with low- to mid-40s just before sunrise and the day’s highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys. Isolate rain showers are expected to return.
While that weekend cold front tweaks northern Utah, southern Utahns skip the rain this weekend. Instead, Utah’s Dixie will see highs in the upper-80s on Saturday, up a few degrees from Friday, with clear sunny horizons.
Sunday will bring highs in the mid-80s to the St. George area, again under bright, mostly clear skies.
Overnight lows for the southern redrocks and high deserts will be in the mid- to upper-50s.
Statewide, the Utah Division of Air Quality awarded “green,” or healthy grades for the air we’ll breathe this weekend.
Mold was at “medium” levels on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website as of Friday, but all other allergens were either “low” or did not register at all.