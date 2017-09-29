Captain America and other stars of “Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes” — opening Thursday in West Valley City — met with Utah-based veterans and their families in a pre-show celebration of “real hometown super heroes.”

As part of the “Age of Heroes” show, Marvel Universe LIVE! has partnered with Got Your 6, a military veteran non-profit group dedicated to empowering veterans to lead and build stronger communities across America.

‘Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes’ is a live-action, stunt-filled event telling the story of Marvel superheroes such as Captain America, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

When • Thursday and Friday, Sept. 28-29, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m.

Where • Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City

Article continues below
Related Article
'Star Trek: Discovery' doesn't stink — it's actually pretty good 'Star Trek: Discovery' doesn't stink — it's actually pretty good
Utah State grad looking forward to bringing Star-Lord to life for a home crowd in Marvel live show Utah State grad looking forward to bringing Star-Lord to life for a home crowd in Marvel live show
Find out who The Salt Lake Tribune chose as Utah’s best new restaurants — and more Salt Award winners Find out who The Salt Lake Tribune chose as Utah’s best new restaurants — and more Salt Award winners
Renovated Vivint Arena kicks off with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill show — and the sound is still no bueno Renovated Vivint Arena kicks off with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill show — and the sound is still no bueno

Tickets • $20 to $75, with some children’s $15 tickets available for select performances; Smithstix.com, 800-888-TIXX or the Maverik Center Box Office


Comments