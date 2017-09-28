A cycles of sunshine, clouds and rain, along with daytime highs in the upper 60s, will close out the forecast for northern Utah’s weather week.
However, those pleasant autumn conditions on Friday and extending into the weekend will be countered by chilly overnight temperatures along the Wasatch Front.
While Thursday’s forecast highs were expected to be around 70 degrees in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, Friday’s pre-dawn temperatures will slip into the upper-40s. Saturday will warm to the upper-60s before retreating into the mid-40s overnight.
Isolated showers will wet northern Utah periodically over the next couple days, the National Weather Service predicts.
Conditions will be drier in southern Utah, where Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s, up about 5 degrees from Thursday. Utah’s Dixie looks for highs in the upper-80s on Saturday under clear, sunny skies.
The Utah Division of Air Quality gives the entire state a “green” light heading into the weekend, that being the color it chooses to represent healthy air quality.
However, mold was at “high” levels Thursday on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website’s pollen index. Sagebrush was “medium,” while other allergens came in at “low” levels, or did not register.