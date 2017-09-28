The Utah Supreme Court has issued another loss to three drivers in a fight over parking tickets.
In a 5-0 decision, the justices upheld a lower court ruling throwing out a lawsuit by the trio that claimed Salt Lake City was unjustly enriched, and violated motorists’ due process rights, after it replaced curbside meters with electronic pay stations.
The switch — “from Industrial-era, coin-operated, single-space parking meters (where each parking space had its own meter) to a postindustrial system of multi-space, credit-card-ready parking pay stations,” in the words of Justice Deno Himonas — began in late 2011 and by March 2012, Salt Lake City had replaced all of its 2,100 coin-operated meters with 344 parking kiosks.
But the city did not immediately update its parking ordinance to reflect the change, according to court records. Instead, until mid-2014, city code defined a parking infraction by referring to coin-activated meters.
The three plaintiffs, who got tickets before the code was changed, filed a proposed class-action suit in June 2014 in 3rd District Court seeking refunds for the money collected under the outdated parking ordinance. The City Council voted on July 15, 2014, to update that law.
Salt Lake City lawyers filed a motion asking for dismissal of the suit, arguing that it was not “inequitable” for the city to keep the parking revenue and that the prior code was adequate to allow for enforcement.
Third District Judge Robert Faust granted the motion and the motorists appealed. The Supreme Court handed down its decision on Tuesday affirming the dismissal.