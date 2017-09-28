Police are on the hunt for a carload of armed robbery suspects who apparently took turns holding up Salt Lake City convenience stories early Thursday morning.
The gunmen, described as young Latino adults, about 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5, and approximately 140 pounds, first hit the 7-Eleven store at 776 S. 1300 East at 2 a.m. Ten minutes later, the suspects held up another 7-Eleven at 535 E. 1700 South.
In both incidents, the suspects brandished handguns, wore sunglasses, hooded sweatshirts and baseball caps. They then ran from the stores after demanding a receiving cash, and were believed to have jumped into a white four-door sedan with black trim to make their getaways.
Witnesses reported seeing an unspecified number of other people inside the cars, police said.
SLCPD Detective Robert Ungricht said investigators still were looking into the robberies, but initially it appeared they were connected due to the timing, similar suspect descriptions and methods, choice of targets and distance from each other — about six blocks.
“Our investigators are reviewing security camera video and hope to get more detail,” Ungricht said.
Anyone with information on the robberies or suspects involved is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or anonymously text 274637 to “TIPSLCPD.”