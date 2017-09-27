Police on Tuesday identified the suspect and victims involved in a shootout Sunday afternoon at a Garden City trailer park.
The victims are April Carnahan, 62, and Michael Carnahan, 72, while the suspect, who police said died at the scene, was identified as 53-year-old Rick Bywater, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Police early Sunday afternoon responded to the Sweetwater Trailer Park following reports of a suicidal man with a shotgun who was shooting into a residence. They found Bywater dead inside a vehicle that crashed into the side of a mobile home. Authorities said gunfire was exchanged, with one of the Carnahans ultimately shooting and killing Bywater.
Inside, officers found the Carnahans with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening, DPS officials said. A relative, Brooklyn Ruud Nelson, on Monday posted on Facebook, saying the couple had undergone surgery and were “doing better.”
Facebook posts on Bywater’s page indicate he was agitated minutes before the shooting was reported, writing in part, “I’m all alone“ and later, “you pushed me to the edge.” However, it remained unclear what Bywater was apparently upset about and police have said his motive remains under investigation.