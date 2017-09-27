1 of 4 View Caption

(Courtesy of the Chappell family) Samuel, back left, with Christopher, James and Elizabeth Chappell in October 2016. (Courtesy of the Chappell family) James, Elizabeth and Christopher Chappell in 2010. (Courtesy of the Chappell family) A 2010 family photo. Front left: Jennifer, Samuel, James, Elizabeth and Christopher Chappe... (Courtesy of the Chappell family) Elizabeth, James and Christopher Chappell in July, days before their deaths.