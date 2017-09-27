Southern Utah’s midweek was wet and cooler while the northern Wasatch Front was dry and warm, a topsy-turvy switch expected to return to more typical fall weather by week’s end.
The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys basked in 70-degree temperatures on Wednesday, with clear, sunny skies casting soft, autumnal light on trees that are just beginning to accessorize with orange and gold.
Thursday will bring more of the same, though some clouds will move into the region, and Friday will see clearing skies by afternoon. Highs both days will be in the low-70s.
Southern Utah’s normally warm, dry redrocks and high deserts awoke Wednesday to storm clouds. The forecast called for high temperatures — normally around 90 degrees — struggling to reach 70, while scattered rain showers and thunderstorms moved in.
The rain, occasionally heavy, continues into Thursday morning and afternoon, but clouds should dissipate by evening hours. Friday will be sunny with highs approaching 80 degrees.
The Utah Division of Air Quality predicts “green,” or healthy breathing for the entire state over the next couple days.
Only mold rated as “high” on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website’s pollen index, while sagebrush was “medium.” Other allergens did not register as of Wednesday.