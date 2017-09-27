Unified Police have identified a motorcyclist who died when his bike crashed into a rock wall in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
UPD Detective Chuck Malm said 62-year-old Barry S. Walton, of Taylorsville, was riding west along an “S” curve about 3 p.m. Tuesday when he apparently lost control, went off the road and slammed into the rocks.
Walton, who was not wearing a helmet, was dead when officers arrived at the scene. Passersby had, moments before, stopped to render aid but it was too late.
The cause of the accident remained under investigation on Wednesday.